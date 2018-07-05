Twitter Users Eviscerate Trump Tweet Comparing U.S. To Front Lawn

President Donald Trump’s crankier tweets often give off a “you kids get off my lawn” vibe, but he actually went there in one angry post on Thursday.

It was part of a series of tweets in which he griped about pesky things like due process for asylum seekers.

In the first tweet, Trump called current immigration laws “insane,” ignoring that they are following the rules set down in the Constitution.

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

In the next one, Trump went into literal “get off my lawn” mode.

.....Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable - only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

As you can probably guess, many Twitter users had a serious problem with his comments.

Some tried to use logic and reasoning.

That "insane law" you refer to is the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guaranteeing due process to "any person." Why do you hate the Constitution, Mr. #Trump? #immigration #FamiliesBelongTogether, but not in cages. pic.twitter.com/beLzSVwNwa — (((AlanRosenblatt))) (@DrDigiPol) July 5, 2018

Here's a picture for you if you're too lazy to click the link and read: pic.twitter.com/KIfpU2W5iC — 🌈Larissa "E Pluribus Unum, Bitches" Fae🌈 (@LarissaFae) July 5, 2018

Every democracy needs judges to serve as a check and balance on dictatorial nutjobs like Trump. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 5, 2018

Some just point out the falsity of Trump’s comments.

Quit hitting the panic button and freaking out your fans. There was no immigration "crisis" until you created one by intentionally causing harm to families seeking asylum. It's not a *crisis* like...oh I don't know...like: no power... or clean drinking water. — maggie a🌊 (@magraphx) July 5, 2018

trump: this is just another example of your many, many lies. You are choosing to prosecute amnesty seekers as criminals They have every right to apply for amnesty. This is not a “long process” you have made it that. Again, you don’t have any concept of the law. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) July 5, 2018

One person argued that Trump’s tweet proves he has no desire to do the No. 1 job of the presidency: defend the Constitution.

You are saying we should have no rule of law, we should not follow our Constitution, and you are assaulting our entire justice system



You took an oath to defend the Constitution and to faithfully execute the laws of the United States



If you believe your tweet, you must resign — (((Balth Bartram))) (@balthsbart) July 5, 2018

Others pointed to a possible solution for Americans.

One Twitter simply suggested Trump’s screeds had something in common with a popular 1970s music group.