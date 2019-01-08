POLITICS
Twitter Users Explode Over Trump Administration's Mexico Border Terrorists Lie

"Maybe they were rounding up to the nearest 4000?"
By Lee Moran

That was MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s sardonic reply to reports that President Donald Trump’s administration had wildly overstated the number of known or suspected terrorists stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

NBC reported Monday that, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures, only six people had been detained during a six-month period.

This is markedly less than the “nearly 4,000” claimed by the Trump White House over the weekend. Others on Twitter, including lawmakers, joined Maddow in condemning the lie:

