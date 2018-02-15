Trump's 'Infrastructure Week' Crumbles Again

Clifford’s manager said Wednesday that she believes the porn actress is now free to discuss her encounter with Trump because Cohen breached the non-disclosure agreement by publicly discussing the payment.

The admission would have rocked any previous presidential administration, but somehow it didn’t even manage to rank as the top news item of the week.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon, when a teenager opened fire in a South Florida high school, killing at least 17 people and injuring 15 others, that the administration lost all hope of effectively messaging their infrastructure proposal.

The White House on Thursday was forced to cancel Trump’s previously scheduled trip to Orlando, Florida, the following day, where he was supposed to pitch the infrastructure plan to the public, but not before the president himself bungled his response to the shooting by laying some blame on the gunman’s classmates.