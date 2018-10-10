Trump Gives Shout-Out To His 'Great Friends' At Fox News During Iowa Rally

President Donald Trump took a moment during a rally in Iowa on Tuesday night to give a shout-out to his “great friends” at Fox News.
Hosts at the network, such as Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, have never shied away from praising the president, who, in turn, has a well-documented history of expressing his admiration for the cable news network.
Trump began by mentioning Lou Dobbs after referring to Democrats as “the dims.”
“The dims. Who says that? Lou Dobbs, the great Lou Dobbs, he says that, right? Sean Hannity says that, ‘the dims.’ Sean Hannity. Judge Jeanine [Pirro] says that, doesn’t she? Laura [Ingraham]. Laura, how good has Laura been, right? We got a lot of good people. Do we like Tucker [Carlson]? I like Tucker. He says that. How about Steve Doocy, how about Ainsley [Earhardt], Brian [Kilmeade]? We got a lot of great friends.”