POLITICS
10/10/2018 12:45 am ET

Trump Gives Shout-Out To His 'Great Friends' At Fox News During Iowa Rally

The president rattled off a list of favorite hosts, including Jeanine Pirro, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
headshot
By David Barden

President Donald Trump took a moment during a rally in Iowa on Tuesday night to give a shout-out to his “great friends” at Fox News

Hosts at the network, such as Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, have never shied away from praising the president, who, in turn, has a well-documented history of expressing his admiration for the cable news network.

Trump began by mentioning Lou Dobbs after referring to Democrats as “the dims.” 

“The dims. Who says that? Lou Dobbs, the great Lou Dobbs, he says that, right? Sean Hannity says that, ‘the dims.’ Sean Hannity. Judge Jeanine [Pirro] says that, doesn’t she? Laura [Ingraham]. Laura, how good has Laura been, right? We got a lot of good people. Do we like Tucker [Carlson]? I like Tucker. He says that. How about Steve Doocy, how about Ainsley [Earhardt], Brian [Kilmeade]? We got a lot of great friends.”

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News Iowa
Trump Gives Shout-Out To His 'Great Friends' At Fox News During Iowa Rally
CONVERSATIONS