Trump is a pariah; treat him like it!

A coalition of about 90 Pan-African organisations and leaders in the Caribbean and Latin America, on Monday, issued the singular most important response to Trump’s latest attack on people of African descent so far, declaring him 'persona non-grata' for the racist remarks he made last week, describing the Republic of Haiti and Africa as shithole countries.

The Clement Payne Movement, and the Peoples Empowerment Part, both of Barbados; International Committee of Black Peoples (Guadeloupe); Jamaica-Cuba Friendship Association; Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago; Organization for the Victory of the People (Guyana), and Black Consciousness Movement of Guyana; and the International Movement for Reparations (Martinique), are among the groups denouncing the American president

These groups are little known and have no political power but their stance against Trump is correct and within such demonstration of clarity and courage, there is moral authority from which more powerful groups in the world can draw inspiration. If the powerful countries of Europe and Asia, and the elite industry leaders who will gather in Davos, Switzerland, January 23-26, for example, could be as clear-eyed, as principled and as courageous, the world might begin to see a change in the way the United States has responded to Trump up till now.

The Republican Congress, which should act as a check on the president, has been demonstrably complicit in Trump’s racism and xenophobia over the past year, his persistent attacks on vulnerable populations, and his attempts to gaslight the entire global system. The media, which helped propel Trump to the presidency continues to treat his racism as something subjective - relative to whether one is black or not - as opposed to showing the mountain of evidence that exists that he has lived his entire life as a racist.

Trump was sued twice by the Department of Justice in the 1970s for refusing to rent apartments to blacks. He laid the groundwork for his political ascendancy with his campaign to delegitimize Barack Obama, insisting that the nation’s first non-white president was not an American ― even though he was born in Hawaii. Late last year, he pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio who was convicted of criminal contempt for defying a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants. Arpaio racially profiled Latinos, refused to investigate sex crimes against young Latina girls, and forced a woman to give birth in shackles.

In August last year, Trump refused to condemn Neo-Nazis protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, and he endorsed Roy Moore the unapologetic white supremacist GOP candidate in the Alabama special senate election held December 12 last year.

Trump manifestly views the world through the lenses of white supremacy, and he harbors deep resentment of Africa - not merely because its people come to the US in search of economic opportunities, but because one of those immigrants, a Kenyan, gave the United States its first black president- his predecessor Barack Obama. Trump, over several years, has not missed an opportunity to attack Obama. Obama’s sister Auma, and his extended family still live in Kenya. The fact of Obama’s roots could not have been lost on Trump when he described Africa as shithole.

The truly scary thing is that regardless of what we name Trump, how forcefully and how often he is denounced, none of it matters without concrete action inside and outside the United States. Trump is like a scarecrow; his basic anatomy recalls something human – two arms, two legs, a head, and a body but he is ultimately brainless, heartless, and soulless. There is no humanity and therefore no conscience or moral compass to check his behavior. Unlike dogs even, Trump feels no shame.

This is why he is dangerous, and why no self-respecting leader of any kind should willingly entertain Trump- not any more than they would Adolf Hitler or any other despot who has perpetuated mass suffering upon humanity in the name of discredited ideology, or because of undiagnosed or unacknowledged mental illness. This is also why the Congressional Black Caucus and democrats generally should boycott the State of the Union Address, scheduled for January 30.

British Labor MP Emily Thornberry, in an interview with the BBC on Sunday declared that Trump is “an asteroid of awfulness that has fallen on this world… a danger and…a racist.”

Thornberry correctly dismissed critics who suggested that criticizing Trump could be unhelpful for securing a trade deal with the United States in the wake of the UK's exit from the European Union. It is that kind of confused and unprincipled thinking that drives complicity and props up a dangerously unhinged man.

The world should not simply watch and wait until he does further harm, and God forbid, we treat him as entertainment and allow ourselves to be amused while he continues his reign of chaos and his determined efforts to make life hell for non-white people.

It is a time for decent people in America and the rest of the world to decide what we stand for, what our own moral and ethical persuasions are, what kind of world we want our children and grandchildren to inherit, and what side of history we want to be on.