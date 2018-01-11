Trump Is Colluding With Russia This Very Moment

Let me take Trump's side for a moment and postulate that he did not collude in the last election. We know for an absolute fact that Russia will attack us again - to deny that would be absurd. When Trump takes Putin's side against our allies and against his own intelligence agencies, when he has Putin's back and says, "He says he didn't do it. I believe him.", that helps Putin. Not only is Trump providing Putin with cover, signaling that he won't try to stop any future interference, it also is an admission that he is, in fact, currently doing nothing to stop Putin, even though everybody knows Putin will attack us again.