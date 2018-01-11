Trump Is Colluding With Russia This Very Moment

Trump is saying that because there was no collusion, the investigation into Russian sabotage of our 2016 election should be dropped.
We know for sure that the Russians did launch an attack in order to sabotage our 2016 election. It is also a fact that Putin does this to other countries.
Let me take Trump's side for a moment and postulate that he did not collude in the last election. We know for an absolute fact that Russia will attack us again - to deny that would be absurd. When Trump takes Putin's side against our allies and against his own intelligence agencies, when he has Putin's back and says, "He says he didn't do it. I believe him.", that helps Putin. Not only is Trump providing Putin with cover, signaling that he won't try to stop any future interference, it also is an admission that he is, in fact, currently doing nothing to stop Putin, even though everybody knows Putin will attack us again.
By taking the side of a hostile foreign power trying to sabotage our elections, by doing nothing to prevent future attacks, giving Russia a blank check to interfere in our elections in the future, Trump is colluding with Putin this very moment. The best piece of evidence we have that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016 is that he is colluding with them now.