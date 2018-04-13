Trump Responds To Allegations In James Comey's Book, Calls Him 'Untruthful Slime Ball'

President Donald Trump lashed out at former FBI Director James Comey on Friday after excerpts from Comey’s book began to circulate.

He slammed Comey as an “untruthful slime ball” and a “proven LEAKER & LIAR,” claiming Comey has lied to Congress under oath.

Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, has yet to be released, but a few salacious passages have been made available that paint Trump in a less-than-flattering light.

According to Comey’s book, the president was obsessed with disproving the existence of the so-called “pee tape” ― the footage that supposedly shows Trump watching sex workers urinate in a Moscow hotel suite the Obamas had stayed in.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

The “pee tape” allegation first surfaced in the dossier that Christopher Steele, a British intelligence officer, compiled for the FBI about the Trump presidential campaign and its contacts with the Russians.

Trump “strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes,” Comey writes in his memoir, according to The Washington Post and the New York Post.