POLITICS
11/07/2018 12:43 pm ET Updated 15 minutes ago

Donald Trump Rips Into CNN's Jim Acosta: 'You Are A Rude, Terrible Person'

During a Wednesday press conference, Trump accused PBS' Yamiche Alcindor of asking a "racist" question about his choice to call himself "a nationalist."
headshot
By Hayley Miller

President Donald Trump tore into CNN’s Jim Acosta during a press conference in the White House on Wednesday, attacking the reporter as a “rude, terrible person.”

Acosta had refused to sit down after asking the president about a racist, anti-immigration ad his re-election campaign had paid for and promoted ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

A White House aide tried to grab the microphone from Acosta, but the CNN reporter refused to give it up, infuriating the president.

“I’ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump scolded Acosta. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

NBC’s Peter Alexander, the next reporter chosen to ask a question, defended his beleaguered colleague.

“In Jim’s defense, I’ve traveled with him, he’s a hard-working, diligent reporter,” Alexander told the president.

Trump later accused CNN of “voter suppression,” citing its election polling ahead of the midterm elections. It’s unclear how he believes the network’s projections led to voter suppression.

The president has repeatedly accused CNN and other media outlets of producing “fake news” and has attacked them as “the enemy of the people,” even days after a pipe bomb was sent to the outlet’s office.

“It’s such a hostile media,” Trump said at the press conference. “So sad.”

Trump also went after PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor when she started to ask whether his decision to call himself “a nationalist” may have emboldened white nationalists.

“I don’t know why you’d say that, such a racist question,” Trump said to Alcindor, who is black. “I don’t believe that, I don’t believe it. To say that, what you said, is so insulting to me.”

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2018 Midterm Elections Jim Acosta News Conference Peter Alexander Journalist
Donald Trump Rips Into CNN's Jim Acosta: 'You Are A Rude, Terrible Person'
CONVERSATIONS