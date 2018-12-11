NY Daily News Mocks Trump's Hunt For 'Spineless, Clueless' Chief Of Staff

The New York Daily News has taken aim at President Donald Trump as he searches for a new chief of staff to replace John Kelly.
The tabloid used its Tuesday cover to depict a “HELP WANTED” sign hung up on the White House fence, seeking a “spineless, clueless flunky to serve as chief of staff” to Trump.
The ideal candidate should be “fluent in Russian,” while day-to-day responsibilities include keeping the commander in chief’s “cell phone charged for early-morning tweetstorm.”
The newspaper has repeatedly used its front page to criticize Trump, depicting the president driving a toy General Motors’ car over a cliff last month.
The cover came after GM announced its decision to cut up to 14,000 jobs in North America “despite Trump’s campaign promise to revive U.S. manufacturing.”
In July, Trump was depicted riding horseback with a shirtless “Vladdy” after he invited Putin to visit the White House.