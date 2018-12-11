NY Daily News Mocks Trump's Hunt For 'Spineless, Clueless' Chief Of Staff

The tabloid used its Tuesday cover to depict a “HELP WANTED” sign hung up on the White House fence, seeking a “spineless, clueless flunky to serve as chief of staff” to Trump.

The ideal candidate should be “fluent in Russian,” while day-to-day responsibilities include keeping the commander in chief’s “cell phone charged for early-morning tweetstorm.”

Applications are still accepted. https://t.co/9kVUvF0032



An early look at Tuesday's front page... pic.twitter.com/3LL51jgJEw — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 11, 2018

The newspaper has repeatedly used its front page to criticize Trump, depicting the president driving a toy General Motors’ car over a cliff last month.

The cover came after GM announced its decision to cut up to 14,000 jobs in North America “despite Trump’s campaign promise to revive U.S. manufacturing.”

Tired of all this winning. https://t.co/cvUDB3HVyj



An early look at Tuesday's front page... pic.twitter.com/WuqWcfHBom — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 27, 2018

In July, Trump was depicted riding horseback with a shirtless “Vladdy” after he invited Putin to visit the White House.