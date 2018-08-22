Now that Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to illegally interfering in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump may be questioning whether he does, in fact, hire the best people.

That seemed to be the case Wednesday morning when Trump attempted to make a joke about his former lawyer and personal fixer on ― where else? ― Twitter:

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Whether or not you think the joke is funny is a matter of personal taste, but it definitely set up some funny responses from Twitter users eager to get the last laugh.

Next Trump will say, “If anyone is looking for a good campaign manager, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Paul Manafort!” 😂 — ___📎___ (@ThinSkinTrump) August 22, 2018

Good thing I found this Yelp review before I hired this Cohen guy to handle MY Russian collusion! — Tom the Dancing Bug (@RubenBolling) August 22, 2018

MAGA=My Attorney Got Arrested. For someone who only hires the best people, you sure seem to have an employment problem in the White House. — LiberalGoddess 🌊 (@moonstoneowl) August 22, 2018

Sound advice here. Don’t hire an attorney who can no longer practice law. https://t.co/Oa7iE5Mrzf — PresidentialTrump (@MatureTrumpTwts) August 22, 2018

Some people couldn’t believe Trump sent that particular tweet.

I honestly thought this was the parody account haha pic.twitter.com/RutLfJhQrb — Mark! (@Mark_S_M) August 22, 2018

Others pointed out how Trump didn’t always feel this way about Cohen.

Earlier Trump: Cohen is “a fine person with a wonderful family” who is a “businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected.”https://t.co/gC4JRkt9j1 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 22, 2018

Other people suggested alternative lawyers.

I hear Michael Avenatti is pretty good. #Basta — Laura Starnik (@lstarnik) August 22, 2018

Others had questions. Lots of questions.

Cohen has been your personal lawyer for what, 20 years. Exactly when did you discover that Cohen was a bad lawyer? 🤔#MuellerIsComingForYou — ⚜️Pierre de Resistance⚜️ (@aka_pierrecouvy) August 22, 2018

One guy admitted he thought Trump’s tweet was pretty funny....

Not even gonna lie. If I am facing professional and legal oblivion, I am totally tweeting stuff like that. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) August 22, 2018

But others weren’t laughing.

The sitting president has been implicated in two federal crimes and his first national statement is an attempt at a joke? How is this funny? Mr. Trump is not a victim here. He directed his lawyer to commit felonies. He’s angling for sympathy. — moises cohen (@moisescohen) August 22, 2018

Finally, one woman made a point that no doubt echoed the thoughts of many Americans right about now.