Trump Joked That Mike Pence "Wants To Hang All Gay People"

The New Yorker reported that Trump made a joke saying that Pence “wants to hang all gay people”.

Vice President Mike Pence is known for being opposed to gay marriage, and has supported legislation that would hinder the ability of Americans to be able to have a same-sex marriage.

The fact that the President of the United States made a joke that the second man in line to take the Presidency “wants to hang all gay people”, is utterly repugnant and reprehensible. The opposition of Mike Pence to the rights of gay people in the United States is wrong, and the fact that Trump chose him as a Vice President makes it even worse.