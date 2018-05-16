Trump Jr. Left Open Possibility That Dad Knew Of Trump Tower Meeting At The Time

Q. So you did not pass the information along to your father. Do you know if anyone else did?

A. I don’t believe they did, but I don’t know.

Q. Have you ever asked him if he was given this e-mail or told about this meeting?

A. No, I haven’t.

Q. Has he ever told you whether he saw this e-mail or knew about this meeting?

A. Not that I recall, no.

Q. And that is something you would recall?

A. Certainly not at that time. So I mean, obviously he’s aware of it now because he’s read it, it’s been in the papers, but that’s the extent of my knowledge of his knowledge of it.