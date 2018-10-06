Trump Jr. Calls His Dad's Racist 'Pocahontas' Remarks 'So Epic!!!'

For what feels like the hundredth time, President Donald Trump used his “Pocahontas” joke to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The president resurrected the joke while speaking at his campaign rally in Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday night.

“Pocahontas, Pocahontas,” Trump said, referring to Warren. “I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas and I have none. I mean, sadly, but I have more than she does.”

“They said to her, ‘Why do you say you’re of Indian heritage?’ ‘Well my mother said that I have high cheekbones,’” he continued.

“Well, I have high cheekbones too. Hey! Maybe I’m an Indian and I’m going to do very well.”

Trump smears Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," says" "I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, & I have none. Sadly, I have none. But I have more than she does. They said to her, 'why do you say you are of Indian heritage?' Well, my mother told me I have high cheek bones." pic.twitter.com/DcKeU20Lty — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2018

Almost immediately, Donald Trump Jr. reacted enthusiastically to his dad’s joke, complete with cry-face emojis and American flags.

“So epic,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

“I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas... and I have none” @realDonaldTrump just now. 🤣🇺🇸🤣🤣🇺🇸 so epic!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2018

After the rally, Warren jabbed back at Trump with a joke of her own.

“Too bad you’re the least popular incumbent president in modern history,” the senator tweeted. “And in the meantime, we are coming for your pathetic rubber-stamp Republicans in Congress in 31 days.”

Hey @realDonaldTrump, hope you’re having fun at your rally. Too bad you’re the least popular incumbent president in modern history. And in the meantime, we are coming for your pathetic rubber-stamp Republicans in Congress in 31 days. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 7, 2018

Trump has been doing his “Pocahontas” bit against Warren since the 2016 presidential campaign, and he shows no signs of giving it up.

The president even used the slur while speaking during a White House ceremony in November 2017 honoring Navajo Code Talkers who served in World War II. Around that time, Trump had used the slur at least 26 times, according to a count by Mashable published that same month.

Jefferson Keel, president of the National Congress of American Indians and a Vietnam veteran, criticized Trump for using the offensive term during the ceremony.

“We regret that the President’s use of the name Pocahontas as a slur to insult a political adversary is overshadowing the true purpose of today’s White House ceremony,” he said in a statement released after the event.

“Once again, we call upon the President to refrain from using her name in a way that denigrates her legacy.”

In July, Trump pretended to apologize for the slur at a rally in Montana.

“Pocahontas, they always want me to apologize for saying it,” he said.