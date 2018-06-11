WORLD NEWS
06/11/2018 10:50 pm ET

All Of The Best Photos From The Trump-Kim Summit

The two leaders shook hands in Singapore on Tuesday.
By Damon Dahlen
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump extend their hands as they meet in Singapore on June 12, 2018
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump extend their hands as they meet in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday with handshakes and smiles.

The leaders first met outside the city’s Capella Hotel on Tuesday morning local time, kicking off a summit for which details are scarce, though they’re expected to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapon program. The two men are the first sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders to meet in person.

See images of the meeting below.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their historic U.S.-Nor
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their historic U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12, 2018.  
  • Kim walks beside Trump at the start of the summit.
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Kim walks beside Trump at the start of the summit.
  • Trump&nbsp;and Kim shake hands.
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Trump and Kim shake hands.
  • Pedestrians in Tokyo look at a wall-mounted screen displaying live news of the meeting between Trump and Kim on June 12, 2018
    MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
    Pedestrians in Tokyo look at a wall-mounted screen displaying live news of the meeting between Trump and Kim on June 12, 2018.
  • Trump's motorcade leaves for the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, the site of the summit.
    Suhaimi Abdullah via Getty Images
    Trump's motorcade leaves for the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, the site of the summit.
  • People watch live footage of the handshake between Kim and Trump.
    JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images
    People watch live footage of the handshake between Kim and Trump.
  • Trump and Kim shake hands again before their expanded bilateral meeting.
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump and Kim shake hands again before their expanded bilateral meeting.
  • Photographers gather next to a TV while&nbsp;Trump and Kim meet.
    Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images
    Photographers gather next to a TV while Trump and Kim meet.
  • The two leaders pose for a photo op, flanked by American and North Korean flags.
    Handout via Getty Images
    The two leaders pose for a photo op, flanked by American and North Korean flags.
  • People in Little Neck, New York, watch a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea.
    Jeenah Moon / Reuters
    People in Little Neck, New York, watch a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea.
  • Some people&nbsp;applaud as they watch live footage of the summit from a train station in Seoul.
    JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images
    Some people applaud as they watch live footage of the summit from a train station in Seoul.
  • Kim's motorcade heads to Sentosa, the resort island where&nbsp;the summit is taking place.
    ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
    Kim's motorcade heads to Sentosa, the resort island where the summit is taking place.
  • Motorcycles&nbsp;lead Kim's motorcade on its way to Sentosa.
    Tyrone Siu / Reuters
    Motorcycles lead Kim's motorcade on its way to Sentosa.
  • People take photographs as&nbsp;Kim's motorcade leaves the St. Regis hotel.
    Suhaimi Abdullah via Getty Images
    People take photographs as Kim's motorcade leaves the St. Regis hotel.
  • More people take photos outside the St. Regis hotel.
    Chris McGrath via Getty Images
    More people take photos outside the St. Regis hotel.
  • Police stand guard outside the Capella Hotel in Singapore.
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Police stand guard outside the Capella Hotel in Singapore.
  • Members of the media stand outside the Capella Hotel.
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Members of the media stand outside the Capella Hotel.
  • Trump&nbsp;and Kim pose ahead of the summit.
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Trump and Kim pose ahead of the summit.
headshot
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
