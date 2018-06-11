All Of The Best Photos From The Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday with handshakes and smiles.
The leaders first met outside the city’s Capella Hotel on Tuesday morning local time, kicking off a summit for which details are scarce, though they’re expected to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapon program. The two men are the first sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders to meet in person.
See images of the meeting below.
