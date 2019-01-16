Old Trump McDonald’s Commercial Gets Turned Into Pee-Tape Interrogation Session

An old McDonald’s TV spot featuring President Donald Trump received a makeover, courtesy of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team.

In the 2002 spot, Trump asks Grimace ― a character that used to frequently appear in the company’s marketing ― about the $1 Big N’ Tasty, a since-discontinued burger.

In the new “Late Show” version, Grimace responds with a few questions of his own about Russia, including a certain alleged tape:

Trump and burgers were back in the news this week when he ordered fast food from a number of chains to serve Clemson University’s football team during its visit to the White House on Monday to celebrate its national championship.

“I would think that’s their favorite food,” Trump said before the event.