Trump Lawyers Want A Second Special Counsel

President Donald Trump’s legal team says it’s fed up with the Justice Department and FBI “witch hunt” into whether his campaign colluded with the Russian government.

One of Trump’s lawyers said the president’s legal team wants a second special counsel ― one to investigate the investigators ― after a Fox News report unearthed what the lawyer called a conflict of interest in the Department of Justice.

Fox News reported late Monday that Nellie H. Ohr, the wife of a senior Justice Department official who was demoted last week for not being forthcoming about meetings with Fusion GPS, the firm behind the anti-Trump dossier, worked for Fusion for a part of last year. The dossier reportedly contains salacious but unverified allegations against Trump. It’s unclear whether Ohr is implicated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

″The Department of Justice and FBI cannot ignore the multiple problems that have been created by these obvious conflicts of interests,” Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lawyers, told Axios on Monday night after the Fox report. “These new revelations require the appointment of a special counsel to investigate.”

Trump has repeatedly complained Mueller’s probe into Russia and Trump’s campaign is a “witch hunt” and reportedly has considered firing the special counsel.

Nevertheless, the president’s legal team said they trust Mueller and want to “get to the finish line” with him. They said they plan to fully cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, confident that Trump will be cleared of wrongdoing.

The New York Times reported on another potential conflict of interest earlier this month. Mueller reassigned a top FBI agent, Peter Strzok, over the summer after it was discovered that Strzok had sent anti-Trump text messages to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who worked for Mueller’s team.