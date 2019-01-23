Trump Fires Back At Nancy Pelosi's Letter, Says State Of The Union Will Go On

Her request sparked heated debate between the president and congressional Democrats, as well as speculation about how Trump might respond.

Despite several reports this week that the president was considering delivering the address at an alternate location, or even turning it into a rally, it quickly became apparent Trump planned to move forward with an address at the Capitol as planned.

In his letter on Wednesday, the president noted that Pelosi’s original invitation to deliver the speech came two weeks after the start of the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22. He also said he had received word from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service that security wouldn’t be an issue at the event.

“Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of the Union,” Trump wrote.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president said he looked forward to seeing the House speaker for the address on Jan. 29, writing, “It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!”