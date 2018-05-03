This Week Was A Great Reminder That Trump Is A Huge Liar

“His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” Bornstein’s December 2015 letter read. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

These frequent contradictions make it hard to take any of Trump’s claims seriously, including his outrage this week that a list of questions special counsel Robert Mueller plans to ask him were leaked to the press.

Multiple sources told The Washington Post that it was Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, who compiled the questions after talking with Mueller’s team.