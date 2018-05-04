Trump's Workday To Die For: Prayer Breakfast, Intelligence Briefing, That's It

Donald Trump’s so-called executive time in the White House, when he mostly chills, watches TV and makes calls, may be growing. He had only two items on his calendar Thursday. He’s taking off Friday to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, then he’s expected to spend another weekend golfing.

White House schedule

Trump’s incredible shrinking workday was spotted and highlighted by Mother Jones magazine.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert made a song out of Trump’s workday on his program Wednesday, altering Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5″ lyrics. Colbert crooned: “Working 11 to 2, what way to run a nation. Just three things to do, then it’s basically vacation. Write a tweet or two, just to add to the confusion, and pray that they don’t convict you of collusion!”

Axios obtained Trump’s daily schedule early this year revealing hours each day of “executive time” when the president was “in his residence, watching TV, making phone calls and tweeting.”

On one day, Trump’s day began with a meeting with Chief of Staff John Kelly at 11 a.m., followed by an hour of “executive time,” an hour for lunch, an hour and 15 minutes of “executive time,” a 45-minute meeting, then 15 more minutes of “executive time,” according to Axios.