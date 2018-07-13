Trump Brags He’s The Most Popular Person In GOP History: ‘I Beat Our Honest Abe’

President Donald Trump claims he’s now more popular than President Abraham Lincoln.
“You know, a poll just came out that I am the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party,” he boasted in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun. “Beating Lincoln. I beat our Honest Abe.”
It’s not clear what poll Trump was referring to, but he made a similar claim on Twitter earlier this week:
A Gallup poll found that 90 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance. However, as the New York Times noted, President George W. Bush was even more popular among Republicans at this point in his first term, buoyed by post-9/11 unity. Gallup had Bush in the mid- to high-90s among Republicans through much of 2002, peaking at 98 percent at multiple points.
There were no polls during Lincoln’s time in office.
Trump, who is currently in the United Kingdom, also claimed to be very popular there.
“But the people of the UK, and I’ll bet if you had an honest poll, I’d be very strong,” Trump said. “They want the same thing I want. I love the U.K.”
A YouGov poll conducted for ITV found that 77 percent of Brits have an unfavorable view of Trump. And in what may be another sign of his unpopularity, an anti-Trump social media campaign caused the 2004 Green Day song “American Idiot” to surge in popularity. According to USA Today, the tune is currently at #18 on the pop charts and #1 on Amazon’s British bestseller list.
But it’s Trump claims about Lincoln that received attention on Twitter: