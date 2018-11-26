Trump Says He Looks Like Elvis And Twitter Users Get All Shook Up

Being the president isn’t enough for Donald Trump. Now he wants to be the King. As in Elvis Presley.

During a Monday rally in Elvis’ birthplace ― Tupelo, Mississippi ― the president compared himself to the rock icon.

“You’ll say I’m very conceited,” Trump said, according to CNN. “Other than the blond hair, when I was growing up they said I look like Elvis.”

Trump also reminded the crowd that he had posthumously awarded Elvis the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this month.

The idea that Trump might link himself to the legendary singer left many Twitter users, in the words of the Presley hit, “All Shook Up.”

Keep Elvis out of your mouth ! At no time did you or do you look even remotely like Elvis . Oh and he served in the ARMY . No Bone Spurs 🍄 pic.twitter.com/rIB0sQDekW — S.Hardy (@shardy13) November 26, 2018

#MondayMotivation #TrumpIsAMoron



At his low-attendance rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, Donald Trump said that people thought he looked like Elvis when he was younger



This is obviously yet another of his narcissistic lies, but he actually does resemble 1970's Elvis a little bit pic.twitter.com/amzgOcoHIh — Donald Trump Toupee (@TrumpeeToupee) November 26, 2018

Unlike Elvis, Trump wouldn't dream of shooting his beloved TV. — Ⓓarren Ⓑrady-Ⓗarris (@DBHSF) November 26, 2018

Even Fat Elvis looks better than trump. — Alan Albert (@Digindad) November 27, 2018

To be fair to Trump, he’s not the first one to see a connection between himself and Elvis.