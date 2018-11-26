Trump Says He Looks Like Elvis And Twitter Users Get All Shook Up

Being the president isn’t enough for Donald Trump. Now he wants to be the King. As in Elvis Presley.
During a Monday rally in Elvis’ birthplace ― Tupelo, Mississippi ― the president compared himself to the rock icon.
“You’ll say I’m very conceited,” Trump said, according to CNN. “Other than the blond hair, when I was growing up they said I look like Elvis.”
Trump also reminded the crowd that he had posthumously awarded Elvis the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this month.
The idea that Trump might link himself to the legendary singer left many Twitter users, in the words of the Presley hit, “All Shook Up.”
To be fair to Trump, he’s not the first one to see a connection between himself and Elvis.
In August 2016, photographer Jon Rowley noticed that an elm in Herefordshire, England, that looked like Elvis in 2013 had somehow morphed into a Trump tree.