Trump's New 'MAGA'-Themed Swimwear Sinks On Twitter

President Donald Trump’s online campaign store is now selling summer-themed items, including $65 beach towels and $55 “Make American Great Again” swimsuits.
“Make a YUGE splash poolside or at the beach this summer with our new swimwear!” the description for both the men’s and women’s swimsuits noted.
Each purchase is considered a contribution to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort between the Trump presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee. Some of the money raised by the committee has been used to pay for lawyers responding to the Russia investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the items are listed on the campaign store’s homepage as “featured products”:
But on social media, not everyone was impressed by the fashion: