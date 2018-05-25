Trump's New 'MAGA'-Themed Swimwear Sinks On Twitter

President Donald Trump’s online campaign store is now selling summer-themed items, including $65 beach towels and $55 “Make American Great Again” swimsuits.

“Make a YUGE splash poolside or at the beach this summer with our new swimwear!” the description for both the men’s and women’s swimsuits noted.

Just in time for summer: #MAGA-themed swimwear, available for $55 a swimsuit at @realDonaldTrump's campaign website. Money benefits Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. pic.twitter.com/tLEo0aC6jL — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) May 24, 2018

Each purchase is considered a contribution to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort between the Trump presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee. Some of the money raised by the committee has been used to pay for lawyers responding to the Russia investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the items are listed on the campaign store’s homepage as “featured products”:

Donald Trump

But on social media, not everyone was impressed by the fashion:

Surprised the women's suit shows off that much skin. Pence won't be pleased. — Andy (@trtx84) May 24, 2018

Spend the summer having refreshing drinks thrown at you wherever you go.https://t.co/LvbjdAw3x3 — Save the web rant (@web_rant) May 24, 2018

Every dollar you spend will save a lawyer in need. Please, donate now. pic.twitter.com/v8yjAEWKke — Now Is the Tweeter of Our Discontent (@NowDiscontent) May 24, 2018

Does this swimsuit make me look racist?! — Mo (@modasilva) May 25, 2018

The money actually goes to criminal defense lawyers. — Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) May 24, 2018

And each order comes with a special coin! Limited edition! Embossed w likeness of Trump and Kim Jong-Un — FLS (@effleess) May 24, 2018

Now you can proudly display your racism when you're at the beach, too. — Ahmee (@obxajacobs) May 25, 2018

What, no speedos? — Geoff West (@geoffwest) May 24, 2018

I noticed the fine print states that the female suits come a Pence autographed Chasity belt. — Ron_inWonderland🌊☮✊ (@decman52) May 24, 2018

55 dollars for shorts. Seriously? — Steve Curtis (@scurtis2020) May 24, 2018