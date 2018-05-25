COMEDY
05/25/2018 05:02 am ET

Trump's New 'MAGA'-Themed Swimwear Sinks On Twitter

"Does this swimsuit make me look racist?"
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump’s online campaign store is now selling summer-themed items, including $65 beach towels and $55 “Make American Great Again” swimsuits.

“Make a YUGE splash poolside or at the beach this summer with our new swimwear!” the description for both the men’s and women’s swimsuits noted. 

Each purchase is considered a contribution to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort between the Trump presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee. Some of the money raised by the committee has been used to pay for lawyers responding to the Russia investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.  

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the items are listed on the campaign store’s homepage as “featured products”: 

Donald Trump

But on social media, not everyone was impressed by the fashion:  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Target's Inclusive Swim Line Favorites
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Republican National Committee Trump Campaign Swimsuits
Trump's New 'MAGA'-Themed Swimwear Sinks On Twitter
CONVERSATIONS