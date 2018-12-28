Taxpayers Dish Out $54,000 For Mar-a-Lago Party Tents For New Year's Eve

Whether or not President Donald Trump ultimately decides to party with supporters on New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago golf resort, taxpayers have already paid $54,000 for tents for the bash, according to government spending records.

The tab for the party tents has been picked up by the public even as hundreds of thousands of federal workers are out of work thanks to a partial government shutdown triggered by the president’s refusal to sign a spending measure until it includes billions of dollars to build his border wall.

Grimes Events & Party Tents Inc. of Delray Beach, Florida, was paid $54,020 on Dec. 19 by the Secret Service for “Tent Rental for MAL,” according to spending records revealed by Quartz. The Secret Service often uses tents for security checks and safe spots for VIPs.

A Grimes employee told Quartz: “We are providing tents for the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party, yes.”

We are paying for security for the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party during the Trump shutdown. Secret Service can continue providing essential security during a lapse of appropriations, but it’s Trump who decides that govt officials need to be at his for-profit event. Shameless! https://t.co/gGDkpL3A5X — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 27, 2018

The Secret Service also paid $41,000 on Dec. 19 to BSE Performance for “Generators and light towers rental for MAL.” But it wasn’t clear if this expenditure was just for the party.

Last year, the Secret Service spent over $26,000 to rent lights, generators, tables and tents for the New Year’s party at Mar-a-Lago, according to Newsweek.

Non-members of the resort are paying $1,000 to attend this year’s party at Mar-a-Lago, and members are paying $650. The fee to join the club jumped from $100,000 to $200,000 after Trump became president.