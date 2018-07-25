Trump Reportedly 'Caused A Stir' When Melania's TV On Air Force One Was Turned To CNN

President Donald Trump caused “a bit of a stir” on Air Force One while in Europe earlier this month and finding that first lady Melania Trump’s television was turned to “fake news” CNN instead of Fox News, The New York Times reported.

All televisions should be turned to Fox anytime White House staff board the plane, according to an email between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency last Thursday, obtained by the Times.

The email also discussed ordering two more TVs so that Trump and the first lady could each watch TV in their separate hotel rooms while on the road.

Trump’s tirades against “fake news” CNN and other news outlets have become intertwined with his presidency. He often lashes out against what he views as the “mainstream media” and will often quote guests who appear on Fox News to defend him or promote segments and interviews on the network.