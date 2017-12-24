Trump Celebrates Bringing 'Merry Christmas' Back. Twitter Reacts Accordingly.

President Donald Trump sent out Christmas Eve wishes by praising himself for “leading the charge against the assault” on the phrase “Merry Christmas,” in yet another example of the president claiming to have won a dispute that never really existed.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump has repeatedly hammered on the false notion that American citizens were somehow unable to freely say the season’s greeting until he became president. Even a pro-Trump TV ad thanks the president for ending a war on Christmas that didn’t exist in the first place.

The phrase “Merry Christmas” didn’t go anywhere, and Twitter users were quick to pounce on Trump for perpetuating a myth.

Here’s a supercut of all the times the Obamas said ‘Merry Christmas’: https://t.co/5SfVIxaqcp https://t.co/0p44Plqtkk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 25, 2017

Your own daughter doesn't celebrate Christmas. https://t.co/rBkUCKWN42 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 25, 2017

Isn't this a very holy and spiritual night for you? Where is your family? Why are you tweeting? But as long as you're reading this, fuck you. https://t.co/OofJ2ubRoU — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 25, 2017

The last 25 years! Never a problem saying Merry Christmas, and proud and honored! But Happy holidays too. Because we have people in our community that celebrate other festivities like Hanukkah, etc...but I guess you have a problem with others being different than you... https://t.co/7K7nMCDQSW — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 25, 2017

There was never assault on saying “Merry Christmas,” you delusional narcissist. https://t.co/Sr5bV1oTjV — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) December 25, 2017

you are sick — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) December 25, 2017

Thank you Mr. Trump. I used to have to write “Merry Christmas” on a little slip of paper and slide it across the table to my priest who ate it immediately https://t.co/6NxzyN2m9u — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) December 25, 2017

President Trump 2017: “They don't use the word Christmas because it's not politically correct. We’re saying Merry Christmas again.”



Donald Trump 2010: https://t.co/zNFplPj4pQ — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) December 25, 2017

I never minded people wishing me a Merry Christmas UNTIL Trump was President. — Gladstone (@WGladstone) December 25, 2017

Hard to believe that only a year ago people were thrown in jail for saying "Merry Christmas" but now thanks to @RealDonaldTrump we can say anything we want.. except "Diversity," "fetus," "transgender," "vulnerable," "entitlement," "science-based" and "evidence-based." #Freedumb — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) December 24, 2017

Barack Obama said Merry Christmas every single effing year.



There was no War on Christmas during Obama’s two terms.



But there is a War on Facts now that Donald Trump is in the White House. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 25, 2017