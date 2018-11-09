Trump Disses Michelle Obama's Memoir Comments, Says He'll Never Forgive Barack

President Donald Trump has responded to comments made by former first lady Michelle Obama in her forthcoming memoir, Becoming, where she says she’ll never forgive Trump for putting her family at risk for his “birther” accusations against President Barack Obama.

“She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always insist that you come up with controversial,” Trump told reporters Friday morning.

“I’ll give you a little controversy back, I’ll never forgive [Barack Obama] for what he did to our United States military. By not funding it properly, it was depleted,” he said. “What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you.” (Trump has made this claim before; the truth is more complicated.)

Trump’s remarks on Friday sidestep the larger issue Michelle Obama is talking about. In Becoming, she writes: