Trump Returns To Bashing The Migrant Caravan, Calling It A 'Big Con'

After a brief respite from attacking the migrant caravan traveling to the U.S. border, President Donald Trump slammed it again Friday, calling it a “con” because the travelers were waving flags from their own countries.

Trump relentlessly lashed out at the caravan during his flurry of campaign appearances stumping for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. He also dispatched 5,200 U.S. troops to the border.

But then he was uncharacteristically mum on the issue after the GOP lost control of the U.S. House to the Democrats. Voter exit polls revealed that Americans were more concerned about health care than immigration, suggesting that Trump may have overplayed his caravan hand.

But he was back at it Friday on Twitter. Trump tweeted that it was “ironic” that people seeking asylum in the U.S. were waving the flags of their countries. He said it was proof that their search for safety in America was “all a BIG CON.”

Isn’t it ironic that large Caravans of people are marching to our border wanting U.S.A. asylum because they are fearful of being in their country - yet they are proudly waving.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2018

....their country’s flag. Can this be possible? Yes, because it is all a BIG CON, and the American taxpayer is paying for it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2018

Several responses pointed out that it is possible to love one’s country yet be fearful enough to leave during dangerous times — or to have very mixed feelings about a nation and its government.

It is possible to be proud of your country while fearing and despising the current government. Believe me, I know. — Nell Minow (@nminow) November 17, 2018

Sir, I love America and wave my flag proudly, my government at times scares me and if we didn't have free press and a strong judicial branch I too would seek asylum in another country. Just because your government is criminal doesn't mean you don't love your country. — Noah THE DIP (@noahattheark) November 17, 2018

BREAKING: CIA have concluded that there are only 100 refugees in the caravan, but they keep going back to their cars, changing their shirts and flags, and rejoining the caravan.



Oh, and by the way, check your own fucking flag pic.twitter.com/cerjZlP1gX — Anthony Bailey (@dropbear008) November 17, 2018

let's stop being ridiculous. It's not difficult to understand that people can seek asylum when faced with danger in their own country while still loving their country & wishing to return to it in the future. These people need our nation's help. #MigrantCaravan #logic #reason — Chad Lawhorn Photography (@chlawhorn) November 17, 2018

What the heck? We’re already paying for your rallies, golf trips and Melania’s travels. Might as well pay for the caravan as well. — JacobDVR (@JacobDVR) November 17, 2018

Oh now the caravan is back. — Mike McNamee (@MrMikeMcNamee) November 17, 2018

Trump earlier tweeted congratulations to Georgia’s Gov.-elect Brian Kemp and Florida’s apparent Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis. Both Republicans had tight races in their states.

Trump was complimentary to Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. He said she “fought brilliantly and hard” and will have a “terrific political future.”