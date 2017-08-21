Trump Slammed For Denouncing Bigotry In The Military After Transgender Ban

President Donald Trump is being slammed by critics for what many said was a display of hypocrisy during Monday night’s address on the military.

“When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate,” Trump said, referring to U.S. troops.

Even many Republicans broke ranks and denounced the ban.

Many called out Trump’s statement against “bigotry” in the military as insincere:

President Trump says there is no room for bigotry in military address, weeks after issuing a ban on transgender service members. — David Douglas (@DavidDouglasTV) August 22, 2017

Trump talking about the devotion of our armed services. No room for bigotry, no tolerance for hate. WHAT ABOUT OUR #TRANS SERVICE MEMBERS? pic.twitter.com/jC8R9rhvWW — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) August 22, 2017

Trump forgot to say "Except the Trans" when he was giving his Afghanistan speech praising the troops — Tyler Bartley (@TBartley06) August 22, 2017

When everyone applauds Trump for calling for unity by citing the military, don't forget he wants to kick out transgender troops — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 22, 2017

Trump: "the military cannot be clouded with prejudice and bigotry"



Also trump:*says transgenders can't serve in the military*



Me: pic.twitter.com/VRk0iCTmbp — +$+ (@vvb__9) August 22, 2017

Trump opened his speech saying there's no room for division or discrimination in America weeks after his transgender military ban #alhsgov — Isaiah Luna (@IsaiahLunaAPGov) August 22, 2017

Trump said this while ignoring his own discriminatory policy discriminating against #Transgender soldiers. What a joke pic.twitter.com/n9QIMUF65R — Peter Schweyer (@peter_schweyer) August 22, 2017

Trump just said our servicemembers "transcend race, ethnicity, creed and color to sacrifice and serve together," YET he BANNED transgender. — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) August 22, 2017

Remember three weeks ago when Trump banned trans people from the military? — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 22, 2017

Pres. Trump praises U.S. military for transcending "every line of race ,creed and color to serve together"—but recently banned trans troops. pic.twitter.com/vuUuVsX8E4 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 22, 2017

You're right, @realDonaldTrump. We veterans do have each other's six. Why we oppose you trying to kick our trans comrades out of military. — Will Fischer (@will_c_fischer) August 22, 2017

Trump heaping all of this praise on the military, and it is rightfully deserved. But contrast this w/ his views of trans folks serving. — April (@ReignOfApril) August 22, 2017

Hard to listen to our President talk about how united our armed forces are w/out thinking about his comments on trans service members. pic.twitter.com/swi4mkIkDU — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 22, 2017

"All service people are brothers and sisters" - I mean, except for the trans ones, right @realDonaldTrump? Cause THEY can't provide service. — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) August 22, 2017