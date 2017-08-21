QUEER VOICES
Trump Slammed For Denouncing Bigotry In The Military After Transgender Ban

The president's statement on hatred rang hollow to many.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump is being slammed by critics for what many said was a display of hypocrisy during Monday night’s address on the military.

“When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate,” Trump said, referring to U.S. troops. 

Trump last month issued an order banning transgender people from serving, which critics said amounted to just that: bigotry. At the time, Trump blamed “tremendous medical costs and disruption,” but studies show there are no tremendous costs or effects on military readiness. 

Even many Republicans broke ranks and denounced the ban

Many called out Trump’s statement against “bigotry” in the military as insincere: 

