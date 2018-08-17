The brakes have been put on President Donald Trump’s idea for a military parade in Washington, and many folks on Twitter couldn’t be happier.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was indefinitely postponing the event, which was slated to coincide with Veteran’s Day in November, after costs soared to an estimated $92 million. Trump petulantly fired back on Twitter Friday morning, claiming he actually canceled the event ― and would instead visit an Armistice Day parade in Paris later this year.