Trump Misquotes Approval Rating, Cites Disapproval Rating

On Aug. 21, Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, two counts related to an illegal campaign contribution and one count of making a false statement.

That same day, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts, including five for tax fraud.

Despite this, Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted the Trump survey alongside Democratic pollster Peter Hart and his team at Hart Research Associates, told NBC that the president’s approval rating was “remarkably stable.”