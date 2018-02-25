Trump Egregiously Misquotes Fox News To Attack Rival

At first, the tweet seemed like standard criticism from President Donald Trump.

“Congressman [Adam] Schiff omitted and distorted key facts,” he said, appearing to quote a Fox News report about the California Democrat, who has recently butted heads with the president.

“So, what else is new,” Trump added. “He is a total phony!”

“Congressman Schiff omitted and distorted key facts” @FoxNews So, what else is new. He is a total phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2018

But CNN’s eagle-eyed Brian Stelter noticed something off about the tweet. Though Trump had suggested that a Fox News correspondent was saying Schiff had “omitted and distorted key facts,” she actually said the opposite.

“Congressman Schiff, he argues the Republican memo omitted and distorted key facts, that it was initially meant to meant to mislead the public,” Fox News’ Molly Line on Saturday said of the memo released earlier this month alleging FBI spying abuses.

Democrats earlier on Saturday had released a memo of their own which refutes the GOP’s claims. As Line put it, “this Democratic memo was meant to be the rebuttal and was meant to show what was left out.”

Below is Schiff’s announcement of the new memo. In his tweet, he says the Republican version “omitted and distorted key facts in order to mislead the public.”

Some time ago, Republicans on our committee released a declassified memo that omitted and distorted key facts in order to mislead the public and impugn the integrity of the FBI.



We can now tell you what they left out: https://t.co/jeVCVTBUBZ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 24, 2018

That Trump would so egregiously misquote a news report― from his favorite network no less― to attack a rival shows that he, not Schiff, is the one omitting and distorting key facts.

Watch the clip below: