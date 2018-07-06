Trump Mocks 'Me Too Generation' At Rally

President Donald Trump joked about how sensitive the “Me Too generation” is during a rally in Montana on Thursday.

Trump took a jab at the Me Too movement while making fun of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her claim that she is of Native American descent. He joked about a hypothetical debate he could have with the senator.

“I’m going to get one of those little [DNA] kits, and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she’s of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheekbones,” Trump said to laughter from the crowd.

“We will take that little kit and say ― but we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation so we have to be very gentle,” the president added. “And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it to her. Hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs about 2 ounces.”

Watch the full clip of Trump mocking the Me Too movement.

The Me Too movement was created by youth organizer Tarana Burke while she was working with sexual assault survivors in underprivileged communities more than a decade ago. It went viral as a hashtag last year when actress Alyssa Milano asked her Twitter followers to use it while sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault.