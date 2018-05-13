Trump Praises Late Mom On Mother's Day But Skips Mention Of Melania

President Donald Trump praised his late mother as “incredible” in a Mother’s Day video on Sunday but made no mention of his wife, Melania, who’s the mother of his youngest son.

Nor did he mention his two ex-wives, with whom he had four other children, in a message posted to Twitter.

Trump recognized the holiday as “one of the most important days of the year,” calling it “a special opportunity to honor all of the mothers and grandmothers in our lives.”

“She was just incredible,” he said of his late mother, Mary MacLeod Trump, an immigrant from Scotland. “Warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person.

“So much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become is because of my mother. I miss her a lot,” he said.

Trump’s mother died in 2000.

Ron Galella via Getty Images Donald Trump's parents, Mary MacLeod Trump and Fred Trump, at an awards dinner in New York in 1999.

First lady Melania Trump has made motherhood her primary role in the White House. Along with caring for the couple’s 12-year-old son, Barron, she is focusing on children through her “Be Best” campaign.

Last week, she reflected on the enormous amount of work that goes into being a mom at an event for military mothers at the White House.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the launch of her "Be Best" initiatives at the White House last Monday.

“It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love,” she said. “As moms, we are so incredibly privileged to be able to bring children into this world and be a part of helping them grow into adults.”

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., praised his wife, Vanessa, in a tweet on Sunday. His warm reflection came as the couple, who have five children together, prepare to divorce.

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to every mom out there, especially the remarkable moms in my life, @MichelleObama and my mother-in-law, Marian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/n65fyWg7O8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 13, 2018

Michelle Obama, not missing a beat, recognized her mother with an old family photo ― though she added that it’s “impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me.”

It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me. Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own. pic.twitter.com/GfJdJJ8oPR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 13, 2018