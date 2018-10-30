President Donald Trump said he’d be prepared to answer some of special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election, but his lawyer said that won’t happen at least until after next week’s midterm elections.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that aired Monday, the president said he would “probably” agree to an interview to respond to some questions.

“It’s ridiculous that I have to do anything, because we didn’t do anything,” Trump added.

Trump’s legal team has prepared written answers to “several dozen” of Mueller’s questions about whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Bloomberg News on Monday. Questions related to whether Trump obstructed justice while in office continue to be off the table for now, Giuliani added, as is a sit-down meeting between Trump and Mueller.

“I expect a day after the election we will be in serious discussions with them again, and I have a feeling they want to get it wrapped up one way or another,” Giuliani said.

Mueller’s office has previously sought to interview the president about obstruction, including his firing last year of former FBI Director James Comey and his public attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump often has said he wants to answer Muller’s questions under oath. Giuliani, however, in September pointedly said Trump wouldn’t answer questions, in person or in writing, about obstruction.

Mueller’s team typically steers clear of the media. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, however, defended it this month as “appropriate and independent” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump regularly rails against the probe as a “witch hunt” and denies his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election.