Trump Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ To Speaking With Special Counsel Under Oath: Reports

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller under oath regarding the ongoing Justice Department investigation into his presidential campaign’s ties with the Russian government, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to it, and I would like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he was preparing to leave for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I would do it under oath, absolutely.”

The New York Times noted the president added a caveat, saying he would be willing to answer such questions only after former presidential rival Hillary Clinton spoke to the FBI under oath about her use of a private email server.

Mueller’s probe has rapidly expanded its scope in recent days to include members of the president’s inner circle, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was interviewed last week. The Times reported on Tuesday that Mueller’s team had told Trump’s lawyers it hoped to ask the president about his firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his employment of Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser.