The National Enquirer Flips On Donald Trump In Playmate Hush Money Scandal

The parent company of the National Enquirer has flipped on President Donald Trump, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York as part of its probe into a hush money scandal involving a Playboy model who had an alleged affair with Trump.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, in a press release touting the sentencing of former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen, revealed that it had reached a non-prosecution agreement with American Media Inc., which owns the National Enquirer. David Pecker, the chief executive and chairman of AMI, was previously granted immunity.

AMI, as part of the agreement, admitted that it paid $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep her quiet about Trump during the 2016 campaign. Neither McDougal nor Trump are mentioned in the press release, which states that the payment was made “in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign.”

AMI admitted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, that “its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story so as to prevent it from influencing the election.” AMI has offered “substantial and important assistance in this investigation,” prosecutors said.