“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” Morales told the Times.

Trump has publicly maligned immigrants since he launched his bid for the Oval Office. He’s regularly claimed that people who come across the southern U.S. border are hardened criminals and drug-smugglers, particularly as he campaigned for Republicans prior to the November midterm elections.

His anti-immigration views are also not limited to the United States; Trump has criticized European nations for allowing refugees and migrants to resettle there, saying the newcomers “change the fabric” of the West for the worse.

Conservative immigration views and undocumented employees have not mixed well for politicians in the past: A similar revelation proved damaging to Mitt Romney during his 2012 presidential campaign. Romney had run on a promise to crack down on undocumented immigration but was dogged by reports that he had previously hired undocumented gardeners.