01/09/2019 12:27 am ET

New York Daily News Cover Depicts Tantrum-Throwing Donald Trump

The cover comes after Trump doubled down on his demand for $5.7 billion in border wall money to end the partial government shutdown.
By David Barden

The New York Daily News has once again taken aim at President Donald Trump over the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The tabloid shared an early look at the cover of Wednesday’s issue, which depicts Trump as a screaming baby in the throes of a temper tantrum at the Oval Office. The headline reads: “It’s Wall About Me.”

It follows the president’s prime-time televised address on Tuesday night in which he demanded $5.7 billion in border wall money to end the shutdown.

The newspaper depicted Trump as The Grinch last month at the outset of the shutdown, describing it as “a Christmas tragedy.”

