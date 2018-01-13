COMEDY
Trump News Conference Spliced With 'Cruel Intentions' Absolutely Fits

This is why editing technology exists.

By Andy McDonald

The Trump presidency is certainly unlike any administration we’ve seen in recent memory. And so with no previous frame of reference, explaining the behavior of this White House has been tricky. 

But maybe we just needed the right ’90s teen drama.

Funny or Die took the end of the 1999 film “Cruel Intentions” and spliced it with the news conference where Trump addresses the recently released book Fire And Fury, in which author Michael Wolff documents the complete disarray happening within this White House.

