10/28/2018 02:29 pm ET

Trump Says 'They Probably Will Never' Give Him The Nobel Peace Prize

Despite rhetoric that potentially drives supporters to send bombs in the mail, the president insists "they" just don't want him to have one.
By Andy McDonald

While speaking to the Future Farmers of America in Indianapolis Saturday, President Donald Trump praised the efforts of Dr. Norman Borlaug, a scientist who won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in developing a high-yielding, disease-resistant wheat.

But the president couldn’t keep the focus on anyone else for too long, and naturally proceeded to put himself into the Nobel Prize conversation.

“They probably will never give it to me, even what I’m doing in Korea and Idlib province and all of these places,” Trump said. “They probably will never give it to me. You know why? Because they don’t want to.”

Yeah. Yeah, that’s probably the reason.

Check out Trump being Trump in the C-SPAN video above. The video begins at the relevant Nobel Peace Prize comments, which, it should be noted, Trump made the same week a man mailed more than a dozen bombs to the media and public figures ― including two former first families ― whom the president frequently targets with his often-vitriolic rhetoric.

