Trump Calls Off Pompeo's North Korea Trip

“The United States has lived up to the Singapore declaration,” Bolton said during an interview on “Fox and Friends.” “It’s just North Korea that has not taken the steps we feel are necessary to denuclearize.”

The president had previously defended Kim’s intentions, tweeting that he was “confident” the leader would “honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake.”

In Friday’s tweets, Trump didn’t rule out future talks. He noted that Pompeo “looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved.”

“In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to seeing him soon!”