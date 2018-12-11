President Donald Trump shot down reports Tuesday that he was worried about being impeached, telling Reuters that he had engaged in no wrongdoing.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” he said.

“I’m not concerned, no,” he continued. “I think that the people would revolt if that happened.”

The remarks come the same day CNN reported that Trump was feeling quite the opposite. According to an unidentified source who spoke with the cable news outlet, the president sees impeachment as a “real possibility” now that Democrats have regained control of the House.

Impeachment talk has bubbled up since Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to illegal interference in the 2016 election, admitting to special counsel Robert Mueller that he lied to Congress about the timing and extent of his negotiations over a Russian real estate deal involving Trump’s business during the presidential campaign.

Cohen has also pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in connection with payouts to women who say they had affairs with Trump.