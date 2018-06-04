Kentucky Crowd Cheers Trump Quote, Then Finds Out It’s Actually From Obama

A valedictorian graduating from high school in Kentucky got the audience to cheer an “inspirational quote” from President Donald Trump.

As it turned out, the audience at Bell County High School ― a county where Trump won 79.9 percent of the vote in 2016 ― unwittingly cheered a line from President Barack Obama.

“Don’t just get involved,” Ben Bowling said in the footage posted online by the Louisville Courier Journal. “Fight for your seat at the table. Better yet, fight for a seat at the head of the table.”

He cited Trump as the source, and the crowd cheered.

“I’m kidding, I’m kidding,” Bowling said, interrupting the cheers. “That was Barack Obama.”

Many of the cheers stopped. Some laughed, some clapped, and least one loud “boo” could be heard.

Bowling told the Courier Journal he was trying to be funny when he cited the line from Obama’s 2012 commencement speech at Barnard.

“I just thought it was a really good quote,” Bowling said. “Most people wouldn’t like it if I used it, so thought I’d use Donald Trump’s name. It is southeastern Kentucky after all.”

The newspaper said he graduated with a 4.216 grade point average and will attend University of Kentucky, and hopes to pursue a degree in medicine.