On the one hand, it might seem like good polling news for the president. Despite the growing scandals, Americans chose Donald Trump as the second most admired man. On the other hand, he’s probably not going to enjoy hearing who ranked ahead of him.

YouGov also surveyed 37,000 people in 35 nations; in that poll, Gates topped the “most admired men” list, followed by Obama, action movie star Jackie Chan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma. Trump finished 17th on the global survey, just behind Pope Francis and just ahead of Hong Kong actor Andy Lau.

On a country-by-country basis, Obama finished ahead of Trump in all of the surveyed nations except one: Russia.