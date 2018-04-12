On the one hand, it might seem like good polling news for the president. Despite the growing scandals, Americans chose Donald Trump as the second most admired man. On the other hand, he’s probably not going to enjoy hearing who ranked ahead of him.
Former President Barack Obama topped the YouGov survey with 24 percent of the vote. Trump received 10.7 percent followed by 7.7 percent for Rev. Billy Graham, who died in February after much of the survey work had been completed. Pope Francis (6.2 percent) and Bill Gates (5 percent) rounded out the top 5.
YouGov also surveyed 37,000 people in 35 nations; in that poll, Gates topped the “most admired men” list, followed by Obama, action movie star Jackie Chan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma. Trump finished 17th on the global survey, just behind Pope Francis and just ahead of Hong Kong actor Andy Lau.
On a country-by-country basis, Obama finished ahead of Trump in all of the surveyed nations except one: Russia.
On the women’s side of the survey, former first lady Michelle Obama ranked first, followed by talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the United States.First lady Melania Trump tied with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for ninth place.
Globally, actress Angelina Jolie topped the “most admired” women’s list followed by Michelle Obama, Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II and Clinton.