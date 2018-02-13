POLITICS
02/13/2018 03:06 am ET

Trump Used Twitter To Defend Alleged Abusers, But Not To Congratulate U.S. Medal Winners

As Team USA racks up wins, the president has been unusually silent.

By Ed Mazza

As of early Tuesday, Feb. 13, Team USA has won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. And it has received zero tweets from President Donald Trump in support of those victories.

While not every world leader jumps on social media to congratulate athletes, several have. Canada’s Justin Trudeau, for example, has sent off several such tweets, in both English and French

Trump, for his part, has been as active on Twitter as ever. Since the Games began last week, he’s complained about the “fake news media,” claimed (incorrectly) that he was “vindicated” in the Russia investigation, railed against Democrats and stuck up for alleged abusers. He also plugged his tax cuts, promoted Republican candidates and teased an upcoming appearance at a conservative conference. 

But the last time Trump commented on a specific U.S. result in the Winter Olympics was this tweet, from the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia: 

Trump did take to Twitter last week to send his best wishes to South Korea for hosting the games.

