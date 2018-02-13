As of early Tuesday, Feb. 13, Team USA has won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. And it has received zero tweets from President Donald Trump in support of those victories.

While not every world leader jumps on social media to congratulate athletes, several have. Canada’s Justin Trudeau, for example, has sent off several such tweets, in both English and French.

Trump, for his part, has been as active on Twitter as ever. Since the Games began last week, he’s complained about the “fake news media,” claimed (incorrectly) that he was “vindicated” in the Russia investigation, railed against Democrats and stuck up for alleged abusers. He also plugged his tax cuts, promoted Republican candidates and teased an upcoming appearance at a conservative conference.

But the last time Trump commented on a specific U.S. result in the Winter Olympics was this tweet, from the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia:

Russia beat the United States in the Olympics-another Obama embarrassment! Isn't it time that we turn things around and start kicking ass? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2014