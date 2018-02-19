Trump Spent His Sunday Night Watching ’60 Minutes’ And Hate-Tweeting About Oprah

And he practically dared her to run for president.

Winfrey first appeared on the CBS news program last autumn to talk politics with a group of Michigan voters. On Sunday, she revisited the group to continue the discussion.

Trump was apparently watching ― and fuming. He stewed over what he called “biased” questions, tweeting:

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Winfrey was mentioned as a potential 2020 candidate last month after a show-stopping speech at the Golden Globe Awards. However, she previously said that she didn’t intend to run for president.

“I don’t have the DNA for it,” Winfrey told InStyle last year. “That’s not for me.”

Winfrey appeared to reaffirm that sentiment last week.