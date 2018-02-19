Trump Spent His Sunday Night Watching ’60 Minutes’ And Hate-Tweeting About Oprah

President Donald Trump capped a long weekend of hate-tweeting by taunting an “insecure” Oprah Winfrey over her latest appearance on “60 Minutes.”
And he practically dared her to run for president.
Winfrey first appeared on the CBS news program last autumn to talk politics with a group of Michigan voters. On Sunday, she revisited the group to continue the discussion.
Trump was apparently watching ― and fuming. He stewed over what he called “biased” questions, tweeting:
Winfrey was mentioned as a potential 2020 candidate last month after a show-stopping speech at the Golden Globe Awards. However, she previously said that she didn’t intend to run for president.
“I don’t have the DNA for it,” Winfrey told InStyle last year. “That’s not for me.”
Winfrey appeared to reaffirm that sentiment last week.
“Because if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kind of tell me?” she said on “60 Minutes Overtime.” “And I haven’t heard that.”