'Dear Leader' Trump Gets Brutally Mocked On Twitter Over Military Parade Plan

President Donald Trump reportedly wants a big military parade in Washington.
“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told The Washington Post. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”
On social media, some are comparing Trump’s plans to tout the nation’s arsenal not to the Bastille Day celebration the president saw in Paris last year but rather the massive displays of weaponry seen in North Korea and Moscow, among other places.
Here is some of that reaction:
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Donald Trump's 2017