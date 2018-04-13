Trump Reportedly Plans To Pardon Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to pardon I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice after a leak that disclosed a CIA agent’s name.

Sources told ABC News and The Washington Post that Trump has been considering the pardon for a few months, but there was no clear timeline for when it might happen.

While there was also no sense of the president’s motive for a pardon, John Bolton, Trump’s new national security adviser, was among those who advocated for Libby’s exoneration, The New York Times reported.

The chief prosecutor in Libby’s case, Patrick Fitzgerald, also happens to be friends with former FBI Director James Comey.

Libby was charged in 2005 with lying to the FBI, lying to investigators and obstruction of justice for discussing the identity of Valerie Plame, who at the time worked as a covert CIA operative, with various journalists. He was sentenced in 2007 to 30 months in prison and fined $250,000 for his role in the leak case.