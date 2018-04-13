The Jokes Flow On Twitter Over The Latest Trump 'Pee Tape' Allegations

Former FBI director James Comey reportedly makes a startling allegation in his upcoming book, A Higher Loyalty.
Comey claims President Donald Trump suggested that he look into the alleged “pee tape” ― but only to prove that it wasn’t real. The revelation caused an usual term to trend on Twitter on Thursday: #PeeTape.
I feel like Netflix will buy the pee tape— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 12, 2018
And the wind, whispered, “The pee tape is real”— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 12, 2018
national treasure 7: pee tape pic.twitter.com/alDzfOVOeB— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) April 12, 2018
If the pee tape gets released we should project it on the moon for the entire country to watch together.— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) April 12, 2018
If the pee tape is real I'm walking into the ocean— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) April 12, 2018
Wow, these @TIME magazine covers are getting out of control. pic.twitter.com/m1O41MWIjv— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 12, 2018
Melania told Donald Trump “If the pee tape is real...urine a lot of trouble!”— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 12, 2018
I’ll be here all night.
Memo to Putin: the Pee Tape is rapidly depreciating in value as other embarrassing stuff about Trump comes out. Get what you can out of it now.— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 12, 2018
CAN YOU INVESTIGATE THE PEE TAPE WHEN YOU FINISH WITH THE GRASS pic.twitter.com/Zd12cpTJNt— Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) April 13, 2018
[whispering to date while watching the pee tape when the pee first appears on screen] that's the pee— Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 12, 2018
haters gonna hate..... #PeeTape— T'Questlove (@questlove) April 12, 2018
Take it from me, @Comey, it is! pic.twitter.com/X83xa2AWaW— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 13, 2018
Look, the worst thing about the pee tape is clearly that it can't play Cannes because it's streaming.— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) April 12, 2018
*sigh* Fine. I'll show myself out.
I forget who first made this joke but it was something to the effect of “don’t think the pee tape is real but if I had told you 3 and a half years ago, donald trump is president or Donald trump liked watching sex workers pee on a bed, which would you believe”— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 12, 2018
White House turns URINE YELLOW as #peetape trends on Twitter. Someone at the WH appears to be channeling #Comey. pic.twitter.com/wnQbKPxx0v— Jill Piggott (@JillPiggott) April 13, 2018
The F.B.I. just raided my house for the Pee Tape. Luckily, all of my pee is on 8-track and Betamax. I apologize if you're all saying, "URINE trouble for that joke Gilbert!"— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 13, 2018
There's a better chance we'll see his #peetape than his #taxreturns. I hate 2018 almost as much as 2017. Also a lot more.— sid veda (@lookeeloo_twit) April 12, 2018
Maybe the thing I’m most looking forward to about the pee tape is the enormous pee enthusiasm from Trump supporters as soon as it emerges. We might see Fox hosts drinking highball glasses of urine in fealty. Lee Greenwood singing patriotic pee odes at rallies pic.twitter.com/cmzra61Rp4— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) April 12, 2018
The real question is, will the pee tape have the same artistic value if it’s released on Netflix rather than theatrically?— Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) April 13, 2018
The pee tape will be five seconds of peeing then twenty minutes of sex workers being bored by a Trump anecdote about playing golf with Rob Schneider— popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) April 13, 2018
Sure why not.... pic.twitter.com/HJ83YlJzN6— TomNemo (@tom_nemo) April 13, 2018
one reason i would want the pee tape to actually surface will be to watch the evangelical leaders forgive it in great detail hopefully frame by frame explaining which parts are a mulligan— darth™ (@darth) April 12, 2018
"well see they put a sheet down that is just plain good sense right there"— darth™ (@darth) April 12, 2018
I thought we all agreed to call it the pee pee tape— Christie (@Christie_D22) April 13, 2018