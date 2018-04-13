COMEDY
The Jokes Flow On Twitter Over The Latest Trump 'Pee Tape' Allegations

"There's a better chance we'll see his #peetape than his #taxreturns."
Former FBI director James Comey reportedly makes a startling allegation in his upcoming book, A Higher Loyalty.

Comey claims President Donald Trump suggested that he look into the alleged “pee tape” ― but only to prove that it wasn’t real. The revelation caused an usual term to trend on Twitter on Thursday: #PeeTape.

