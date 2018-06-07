President Donald Trump on Wednesday removed a water bottle from the table while at a FEMA event. Then, Vice President Mike Pence did the exact same thing:
Just emptying the table for better photos... or a weird moment of mimicry?
Whatever the reason, the scene went viral, first on reddit, then on Twitter, with posts such as this one sharing gifs of the footage:
For some, the moment called to mind a time on the campaign trail in which Pence appeared to be mimicking Trump’s gestures:
On Twitter, Pence was mocked over the mimicry: