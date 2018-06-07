POLITICS
Donald Trump And Mike Pence Shared A Really Weird Moment With A Water Bottle

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Wednesday removed a water bottle from the table while at a FEMA event. Then, Vice President Mike Pence did the exact same thing: 

Just emptying the table for better photos... or a weird moment of mimicry?

Whatever the reason, the scene went viral, first on reddit, then on Twitter, with posts such as this one sharing gifs of the footage: 

For some, the moment called to mind a time on the campaign trail in which Pence appeared to be mimicking Trump’s gestures:

On Twitter, Pence was mocked over the mimicry: 

